Intel Core i7 10700K
Core i7 10700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9107
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900K vs Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 3700X vs Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3950X vs Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 7 3800X vs Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3900X vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i5 10600K vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 10700KF vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10900K vs Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 9 3900XT vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 10850K vs Core i7 10700K