Intel Core i7 10700K

Core i7 10700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 10700K in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9107

Specifications

Core i7 10700K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 389 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number i7-10700K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

