Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1381 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1310
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +37%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12790
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +42%
18196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3073
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19231
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1383
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +42%
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8777
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +55%
13643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-10700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|42x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|3
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
