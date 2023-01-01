Intel Core i7 10700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D VS Intel Core i7 10700K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 10700K against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 10700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K More than 11° C higher critical temperature

More than 11° C higher critical temperature 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1381 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i7-10700K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 5 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 42x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package Transistors - 13.1 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1200 AM5 TDP 125 W 120 W Max. Boost TDP - 162 W Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 128 TMUs 24 8 ROPs 3 4 Execution Units 24 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10700K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7800X3D 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 28