Intel Core i7 12700K vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i7 12700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 12700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1317 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +79%
23042
Core i7 10700K
12866
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +72%
15016
Core i7 10700K
8723

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700K and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake-S
Model number i7-12700K i7-10700K
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700K +105%
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 10700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700K official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 12700K?
