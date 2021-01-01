Intel Core i7 11700K
Core i7 11700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10697
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16