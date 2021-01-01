Home > Core i7 11700K: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 11700K

Intel Core i7 11700K

Core i7 11700K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i7 11700K in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10697

Specifications

Core i7 11700K technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2021
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700K
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K and Core i7 11700K
2. Core i5 10600K and Core i7 11700K
3. Core i5 10600 and Core i7 11700K
4. Core i7 10700 and Core i7 11700K
5. Core i7 11700 and Core i7 11700K

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i7 11700K? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский