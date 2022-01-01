Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 13600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1714 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
Core i5 13600K +26%
1971
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14973
Core i5 13600K +63%
24337
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3416
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1710
Core i5 13600K +16%
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10086
Core i5 13600K +42%
14353
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|44MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
