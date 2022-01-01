Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1714 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
14973
Core i5 13600K +63%
24337
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10086
Core i5 13600K +42%
14353
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-11700K i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 44MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

