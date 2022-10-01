Intel Core i7 13700K vs i7 11700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 38 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2109 vs 1714 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3416
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +23%
2106
1710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +71%
17203
10086
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|54MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2