Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 81920 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1714 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
15042
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +21%
18196
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10244
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +33%
13643
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-11700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 42x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 125 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP - 162 W
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Intel Core i7 11700K?
