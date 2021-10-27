Intel Core i7 12700KF
Core i7 12700KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 12 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1953
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20