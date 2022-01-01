Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 12700F
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2038 vs 1564 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +5%
1934
1836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +10%
22593
20545
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +1%
4013
3962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +7%
33926
31621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +30%
2022
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +10%
15051
13699
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|-
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
