Intel Core i7 13700KF vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i7 13700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i7 13700KF
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700KF with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 13700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700KF
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +37%
31222
Core i7 12700KF
22800
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700KF +23%
18594
Core i7 12700KF
15136
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700KF and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-13700KF i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700KF official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

