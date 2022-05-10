Intel Core i9 12900HX
Core i9 12900HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).
Please note that the tests on the i9 12900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15943
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-12900HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20