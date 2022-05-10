Core i9 12900HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU).

Please note that the tests on the i9 12900HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.