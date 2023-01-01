Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Core i9 12900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 12900HX

Intel Core i9 13980HX
VS
Intel Core i9 12900HX
Intel Core i9 13980HX
Intel Core i9 12900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz i9 12900HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13980HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900HX and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1906 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +37%
22061
Core i9 12900HX
16148
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and i9 12900HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2023 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-HX Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-13980HX i9-12900HX
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 24 16
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 23x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 55 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 12900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900K or Core i9 13980HX
2. Core i9 13900 or Core i9 13980HX
3. Apple M2 or Core i9 12900HX
4. Core i7 12800H or Core i9 12900HX
5. Core i9 11900H or Core i9 12900HX
6. Ryzen 9 6980HX or Core i9 12900HX
7. Core i7 12800HX or Core i9 12900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900HX or i9 13980HX?
EnglishРусский