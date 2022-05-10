Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HX or Core i9 12900H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HX vs i9 12900H

Intel Core i9 12900HX
VS
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i9 12900HX
Intel Core i9 12900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900H and 12900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HX
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12900HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +40%
23069
Core i9 12900H
16507
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HX +28%
16188
Core i9 12900H
12617
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HX and i9 12900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-12900HX i9-12900H
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HX official page Intel Core i9 12900H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Intel Core i9 12900HX
2. Apple M2 and Intel Core i9 12900HX
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX and Intel Core i9 12900HX
4. Intel Core i9 12950HX and Intel Core i9 12900HX
5. Intel Core i7 11800H and Intel Core i9 12900H
6. Intel Core i9 12900K and Intel Core i9 12900H
7. Intel Core i7 12800H and Intel Core i9 12900H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Intel Core i9 12900H
9. Intel Core i9 11950H and Intel Core i9 12900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900H or i9 12900HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский