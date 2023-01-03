Core i9 13950HX - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1964 that has 24 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 36 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU).

Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.