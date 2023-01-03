Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13950HX or Ryzen 9 7940HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

Intel Core i9 13950HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
Intel Core i9 13950HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and 13950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +58%
28895
Ryzen 9 7940HS
18267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +28%
20039
Ryzen 9 7940HS
15716
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i9-13950HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP8
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13950HX vs Core i9 13900K
2. Core i9 13950HX vs Core i9 12900H
3. Core i9 13950HX vs Core i9 12950HX
4. Core i9 13950HX vs Core i9 13900HX
5. Ryzen 9 7940HS vs M1 Pro
6. Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 9 6980HS
7. Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 7 7840HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS or Intel Core i9 13950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский