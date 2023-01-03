Intel Core i9 13980HX vs i9 13950HX
We compared two 24-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX against the 2.2 GHz i9 13950HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2100
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
26860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +4%
2126
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21124
Core i9 13950HX +4%
21879
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|i9-13950HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|16
|E-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Total Cores
|24
|24
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|22x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|36MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1650 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|Intel Core i9 13950HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
