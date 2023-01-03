Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13950HX or Core i9 13900H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13950HX vs i9 13900H

Intel Core i9 13950HX
VS
Intel Core i9 13900H
Intel Core i9 13950HX
Intel Core i9 13900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13950HX with 24-cores against the 2.6 GHz i9 13900H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13900H and 13950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13950HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2058 vs 1871 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13950HX +57%
21879
Core i9 13900H
13963
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13950HX and i9 13900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13950HX i9-13900H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 14
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 26x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i9 13900H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13950HX official page Intel Core i9 13900H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12950HX and Intel Core i9 13950HX
2. Intel Core i9 13900HX and Intel Core i9 13950HX
3. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Intel Core i9 13950HX
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Intel Core i9 13900H
5. Intel Core i9 12900H and Intel Core i9 13900H
6. Intel Core i9 12900HX and Intel Core i9 13900H
7. Intel Core i9 13900K and Intel Core i9 13900H
8. Intel Core i7 13700H and Intel Core i9 13900H
9. Intel Core i9 13980HX and Intel Core i9 13900H
10. Intel Core i9 13900HX and Intel Core i9 13900H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 13900H or i9 13950HX?
EnglishРусский