Intel Pentium Silver N6000
Pentium Silver N6000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
280
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|N6000
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|L2 Cache
|378K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8