Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Pentium Silver N6000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1338 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
280
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 11, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Jasper Lake
Model number N6000
Socket BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 11x
L2 Cache 378K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 8

Сompetitors

Comments

