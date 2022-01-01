Intel Pentium Silver N6000 vs Core i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Pentium Silver N6000 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 1215U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 726 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2049
Core i3 1215U +167%
5479
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1427
Core i3 1215U +146%
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3168
Core i3 1215U +261%
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +110%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Core i3 1215U +160%
4616
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 11, 2021
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Jasper Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|N6000
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1338
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|12x
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|384K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|850 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|64
|TGP
|10 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N6000 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|8
|20
