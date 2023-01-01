Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air 15 (M2)

69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 125.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.6% ~83.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6241 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 49.5 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3024 x 1964 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 48900:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% -
Response time 49 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 67 / 96 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 274 grams 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 10 (8P + 2E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 10 8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 30 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1296 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 128 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 64 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +73%
5.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 4.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.9 dB -
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
