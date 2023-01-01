Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.1 vs 125.4 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.6%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6241 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|49.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|48900:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.3%
|-
|Response time
|49 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|67 / 96 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|274 grams
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (8P + 2E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|10
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12061
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11608
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1296 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|128
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|64
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2