Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) vs Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 83 against 58 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6500 RPM
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|47 dB
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|221 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1333:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|Response time
|35 ms
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|87 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|9 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4842
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2347
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|192
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|85 dB
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.7 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
