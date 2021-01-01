Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 15 (2018) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) vs Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) and Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 83 against 58 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 349.3 mm (13.75 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 240.7 mm (9.48 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM 6200 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 15.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 221 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1333:1 1600:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
Response time 35 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 12.96 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 87 W 61 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 9 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 192 512
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85 dB 80.1 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.7 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 16.0 x 9.9 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

