MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5616 RPM - Noise level 46.1 dB -

Display 3072 x 1920 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 226 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1331:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.4% - Response time 43 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 96 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 359 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 50 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1250 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 1280 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +63% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.3 dB - Microphones 3 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.