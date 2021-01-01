Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Pro 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.1 vs 136.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5616 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|46.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1331:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.4%
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|96 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|359 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12726
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1000 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1250 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|1280
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|3
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
