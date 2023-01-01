Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 254 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 140 W 30 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 172 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 (8P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1344 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2432 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +162%
6.8 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus Custom Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

