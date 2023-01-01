You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max Apple M1 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 49.9 watt-hours

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (100.1 vs 136.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 -

Display 3456 x 2234 2560 x 1600 Size 16.2 inches 13.3 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 140 W 30 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 35 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1344 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +162% 6.8 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 8GB 16GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.