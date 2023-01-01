Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Laptop 15 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness Laptop 15 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-58) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-58) +370% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.