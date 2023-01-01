Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 15 or Inspiron 15 3530 – what's better?

HP Laptop 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3530

33 out of 100
HP Laptop 15
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
HP Laptop 15
Dell Inspiron 15 3530
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 3530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3530
  • Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 15
vs
Inspiron 15 3530

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches		 358.5 x 234.9 x 16.96-19.99 mm
14.11 x 9.25 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
Response time - 20 ms
Max. brightness
Laptop 15 +14%
250 nits
Inspiron 15 3530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 4 6
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 15
710
Inspiron 15 3530 +120%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 15
2086
Inspiron 15 3530 +129%
4770
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 15
601
Inspiron 15 3530 +162%
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 15
2178
Inspiron 15 3530 +86%
4042
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance
Laptop 15
0.3 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3530 +801%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204, Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Optional No
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3530 and HP Laptop 15 or ask any questions
