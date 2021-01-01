Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|226 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.3 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1351
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4847
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +197%
3715
1249
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
