Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 126% sharper screen – 226 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (126.3 vs 136.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 355.2 mm (13.98 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 247.5 mm (9.74 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 226 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +53%
4.329 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

