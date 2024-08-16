Dell Precision 7770 vs Precision 5570 65 out of 100 VS 58 out of 100 Dell Precision 7770 Dell Precision 5570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 83 Wh 93 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1180 grams less (around 2.6 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (122.9 vs 163.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89% Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 7770 500 nits Precision 5570 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 7770 +11% 1729 Precision 5570 1556 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 7770 +15% 9129 Precision 5570 7959 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 7770 n/a Precision 5570 1660 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 7770 n/a Precision 5570 12922

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 256 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 20 GPU performance Precision 7770 +1091% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 2 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.