You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 97 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (144 vs 163.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.3% ~78.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 17 9720 (2022) 500 nits Precision 7770 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 508 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 96 GPU performance XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS Precision 7770 +174% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 2 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 4x2W Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.