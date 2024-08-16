Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7770: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 7770

Dell Precision 7770
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm (15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7770.
Performance
75
Gaming
82
Display
35
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
88
Case
46
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7770

Case

Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8550

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96
GPU performance
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 2 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2
Power 4x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

