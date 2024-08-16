Dell Precision 7770 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%

~78.2% Dimensions: 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm (15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7770

Case Weight 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1729 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8550

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm FLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 96 GPU performance 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 2 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 4 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 Power 4x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes