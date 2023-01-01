Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1864 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 66.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 66.5 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 66.5 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 54% sharper screen – 224 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83.9% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1864 Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison XPS 15 9520 (2022) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 3% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time 35 ms 24 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 66.5 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 35 / 70 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 429 grams 116 / 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 40 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 5.01 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 83.1 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.