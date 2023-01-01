Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Display
2880 x 1864
Battery
66.5 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 66.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 54% sharper screen – 224 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
~3% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1326:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time 35 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 429 grams 116 / 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
5.01 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 83.1 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

