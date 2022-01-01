Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Vivobook 16X (M1603) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 70 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.8 vs 137.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • 95% sharper screen – 283 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Vivobook 16X (M1603)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 10000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits
Vivobook 16X (M1603) +10%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1750 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

