Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs G15 5525

62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell G15 5525
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~69%
Side bezels 4.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Green
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 50.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
G15 5525
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 49.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 49.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100%
500 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 700 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +13%
1741
G15 5525
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +29%
10899
G15 5525
8481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +18%
1813
G15 5525
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +29%
14011
G15 5525
10901
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +106%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 83.4 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
