Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs G15 5525
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
60
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
46
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|4.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray, Green
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|50.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
G15 5525
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|1650:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|49.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|49.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|180 / 240 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|463 grams
|700 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +13%
1741
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +29%
10899
8481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +18%
1813
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +29%
14011
10901
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1550 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x3W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|83.4 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.6 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
