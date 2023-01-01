Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~69% Side bezels 4.4 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray, Green Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 50.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 G15 5525 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 49.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 49.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9530 (2023) +100% 500 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 463 grams 700 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 50 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 6 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1550 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS G15 5525 +106% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x3W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 83.4 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.