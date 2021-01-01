Home > Laptop comparison > 15 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

HP 15 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

HP 15 (2021)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP 15 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 217-296% higher FPS
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
15 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 242 mm (9.53 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 0 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +38%
1310
Inspiron 15 5510
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +70%
4346
Inspiron 15 5510
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +56%
2000
Inspiron 15 5510
1283

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

