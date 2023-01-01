Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.7 vs 148.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.5 mm Colors Silver Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM - Noise level (max. load) 58.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology Adaptive Sync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Omen 16 (2023) 16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2 Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 6% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 99.6% - Adobe RGB profile 72.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.1% - Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 16 (2023) 300 nits Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 / 280 W 135 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 630 / 863 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Omen 16 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +10% 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC245 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~83.6 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

