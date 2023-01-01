HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.7 vs 148.3 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.7%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|5000 RPM
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|58.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|Adaptive Sync
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Omen 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~6% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.1%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|135 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|630 / 863 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2315
2341
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9405
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1726
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2023) +1%
12988
12811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC245
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~83.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
