HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

HP Omen 16 (2023)
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
HP Omen 16 (2023)
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2023) and Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (134.7 vs 148.3 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2023)
vs
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches		 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -
Noise level (max. load) 58.3 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology Adaptive Sync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Omen 16 (2023)
16.1″ (16:9 ratio) = 110.8 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~6% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.1% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 / 280 W 135 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 630 / 863 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2023)
7.12 TFLOPS
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +10%
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC245 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83.6 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
