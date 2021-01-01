Pavilion 15 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 130.5 square inches)

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Pavilion 15 250 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.34 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 304 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Pavilion 15 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81.3 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.4 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

