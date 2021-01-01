HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs EliteBook 840 G8
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
From $699
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 53 against 43 watt-hours
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|221 mm (8.7 inches)
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.4%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +76%
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +1%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +108%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
