Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook 450 G8 or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

HP ProBook 450 G8 vs Pavilion 15

40 out of 100
HP ProBook 450 G8
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
HP ProBook 450 G8
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ProBook 450 G8 and Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ProBook 450 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Display has support for touch input
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ProBook 450 G8
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 236.7 x 19.8 mm
14.15 x 9.32 x 0.78 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 851 cm2 (131.9 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
ProBook 450 G8
250 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
626
Pavilion 15 +109%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ProBook 450 G8
1153
Pavilion 15 +273%
4303
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ProBook 450 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 5520 vs HP ProBook 450 G8
2. HP 250 G8 vs ProBook 450 G8
3. Dell Latitude 3520 vs HP ProBook 450 G8
4. HP ProBook 650 G8 vs 450 G8
5. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs HP Pavilion 15
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs HP Pavilion 15
7. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs HP Pavilion 15
8. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Pavilion 15
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs HP Pavilion 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and ProBook 450 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский