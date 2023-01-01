HP Pro x360 435 G10 vs Dell Latitude 9440
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (72.1 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
|Area
|465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
|668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~104.9%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|-42.9 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|60 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|220 / 287 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Latitude 9440 +66%
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3553
Latitude 9440 +104%
7256
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1044
Latitude 9440 +58%
1645
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4163
Latitude 9440 +71%
7116
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ACL711-VD
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
