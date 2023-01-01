Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (72.1 vs 103.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches Area 465 cm2 (72.1 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~104.9% ~85.1% Side bezels -42.9 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pro x360 435 G10 250 nits Latitude 9440 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 220 / 287 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Pro x360 435 G10 0.54 TFLOPS Latitude 9440 +161% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ACL711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.