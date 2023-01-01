Home > Laptop comparison > Pro x360 435 G10 or Latitude 9440 – what's better?

HP Pro x360 435 G10 vs Dell Latitude 9440

46 out of 100
HP Pro x360 435 G10
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9440
HP Pro x360 435 G10
Dell Latitude 9440
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Pro x360 435 G10 and Dell Latitude 9440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (72.1 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pro x360 435 G10
vs
Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches		 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 465 cm2 (72.1 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~104.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels -42.9 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Pro x360 435 G10
250 nits
Latitude 9440 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance
Pro x360 435 G10
0.54 TFLOPS
Latitude 9440 +161%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

