HP ProBook x360 435 G8

HP ProBook x360 435 G8
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.8%
  • Dimensions: 309 x 223 x 18 mm (12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook x360 435 G8.
Performance
60
Gaming
50
Display
52
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
71
Case
88
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook x360 435 G8

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1322:1
sRGB color space 59.9%
Adobe RGB profile 41.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1%
Response time 37 ms
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 76.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

