HP ProBook x360 435 G8
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.8%
- Dimensions: 309 x 223 x 18 mm (12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches)
Review
Performance
60
Gaming
50
Display
52
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
71
Case
88
NanoReview Score
58
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|309 x 223 x 18 mm
12.17 x 8.78 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.8%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|38.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1322:1
|sRGB color space
|59.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|Response time
|37 ms
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|286 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes