HP Pro x360 435 G10 vs ENVY x360 14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (72.1 vs 105.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 14 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
|Dimensions
|208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm
12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
|678 cm2 (105.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~104.9%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|-42.9 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|265 grams
|320 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
ENVY x360 14 (2023) +69%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3553
ENVY x360 14 (2023) +104%
7258
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1044
ENVY x360 14 (2023) +59%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4163
ENVY x360 14 (2023) +72%
7160
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
