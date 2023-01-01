Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or Pro x360 435 G10 – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) vs HP Pro x360 435 G10

55 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
VS
46 out of 100
HP Pro x360 435 G10
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
HP Pro x360 435 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) and HP Pro x360 435 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 71 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (72.1 vs 105.4 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
vs
Pro x360 435 G10

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 311.69 x 218.05 x 16.42 mm
12.27 x 8.58 x 0.65 inches		 208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 680 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~104.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm -42.9 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 100000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 187 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.55 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4
GPU performance
Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) +170%
1.46 TFLOPS
Pro x360 435 G10
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 and HP Pro x360 435 G10
2. HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) and Pro x360 435 G10
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
4. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
5. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
7. Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
10. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) and Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pro x360 435 G10 and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 8 (14″ AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский