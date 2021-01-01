Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

72 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
From $1599
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 69-95% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 90 against 80 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~72.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1 -
sRGB color space 98.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Legion 5 Pro (16”)
5.299 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +126%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
2. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
3. Alienware m15 R6 vs Legion 5 Pro (16”)
4. GS66 Stealth vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
5. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506
8. GF75 Thin vs TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский