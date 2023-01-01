Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 vs HP Pro x360 435 G10
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 46 against 42 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pro x360 435 G10
- Thinner bezels and 36% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (72.1 vs 103.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|305 x 218 x 17.06 mm
12.01 x 8.58 x 0.67 inches
|208.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
8.21 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|665 cm2 (103 inches2)
|465 cm2 (72.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.1%
|~104.9%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|-42.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|360 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|6 (2P + 4E)
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5930
3553
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1623
1044
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5961
4163
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 5.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4:
- The Intel version supports Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4.0 and LPDDR5 memory. In the AMD version, there is only USB 3.2 and soldered DDR4 memory.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
