Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs) Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB) and an SSD Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 35 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 4.92 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +38% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 96 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs. Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.