Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs) Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 96GB) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (131.7 vs 141.4 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 5680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches Area 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~87.3% Side bezels 7.4 mm 4.5 mm Colors Black Silver Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 300 nits Precision 5680 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 66 Wh 99.5 Wh Voltage - 15.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 100 / 165 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 35 W - Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 96 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.6 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.