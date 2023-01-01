Lenovo ThinkPad P16 vs P1 Gen 6
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
|359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|968 cm2 (150 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +3%
1950
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +8%
14699
13604
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +6%
2009
1888
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad P16 +29%
21508
16700
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|35 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|2
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
|96 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.76 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6:
- Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
