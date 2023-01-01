Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~4%) battery – 94 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.3 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.68 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.4% Side bezels 9.7 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 4.92 TFLOPS ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 96 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad P1 Gen 6: - Models with NVIDIA RTX 3500/4000/5000 Ada or RTX4060/4080/4090 support a single M.2 SSD (up to 4TB), while versions with RTX A1000/2000 Ada – two M.2 SSDs.

