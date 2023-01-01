Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16: full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkPad P16

Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm (14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkPad P16.
Performance
89
Gaming
59
Display
35
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
91
Portability
39
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16

Case

Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 9.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21508
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Infrared sensor Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

