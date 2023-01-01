Lenovo ThinkPad P16
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm (14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.95 kg (6.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches
|Area
|968 cm2 (150 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|9.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2009
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21508
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|630 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1140 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.92 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~11 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|4
|Max. ram size
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.76 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes