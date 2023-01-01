Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Battery - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce MX550 4GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 86 against 52.2 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~88.9% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.2 Wh 86 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 300 / 541 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +28% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.