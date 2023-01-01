Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (108.8 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 66.5 against 57 watt-hours
  • 38% sharper screen – 224 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~19% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1326:1
sRGB color space 99% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 116 / 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75 dB 85 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

