Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2880 x 1864 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (108.8 vs 125.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 66.5 against 57 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 66.5 against 57 watt-hours 38% sharper screen – 224 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

38% sharper screen – 224 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm

12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 2880 x 1864 Size 14 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 19% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 400 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 2:08 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 297 grams 116 / 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75 dB 85 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.