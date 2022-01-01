You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

15% sharper screen – 196 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (94.5 vs 101.2 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) Dimensions 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~80.3% Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 52.8 Wh 49.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 5.6 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.